Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $895,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.