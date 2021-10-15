Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 215,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

