Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $287.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.