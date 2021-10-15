Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $659,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

