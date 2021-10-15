VIG (VIG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $483.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $483.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIG has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,418,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.