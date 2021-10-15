Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,099,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 172.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gartner by 83.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,656,000 after buying an additional 168,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $36,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock opened at $310.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.