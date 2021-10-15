Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 118.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.13% of Westlake Chemical worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

