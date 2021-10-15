Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 89.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.11%.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

