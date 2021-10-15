Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,920 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $236.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.67. The firm has a market cap of $226.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

