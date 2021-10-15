Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 12,800 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 519,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $31,444,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 611,575 shares during the last quarter.

OFC opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

