Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 14,600 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,002,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $290.18 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $290.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,178 shares of company stock worth $204,460,681. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

