Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vistra in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

NYSE VST opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vistra by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after buying an additional 5,322,184 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,300,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vistra by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,100,000 after buying an additional 2,918,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

