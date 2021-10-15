Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 175 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 235.78.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

