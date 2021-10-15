Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Up 75.2% in September

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.1 days.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Warburg Research raised shares of Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

