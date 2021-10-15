Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,171,000.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.03 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

