W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of W. R. Berkley worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

