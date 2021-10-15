WABnetwork 1-Day Volume Hits $272.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 116% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $209,992.71 and $272.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 126.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00207885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00093233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

