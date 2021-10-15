Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 390.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:WPCB opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPCB. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at about $2,124,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

