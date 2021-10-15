Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.12 Million

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce sales of $45.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.52 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $196.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $208.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $198.17 million to $220.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 399,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

