Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Watsco by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $282.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

