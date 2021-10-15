Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $330.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.57.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $242.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $229,724.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,839,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,130 shares of company stock worth $2,349,573 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

