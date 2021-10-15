Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ: HYFM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2021 – Hydrofarm Holdings Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

10/11/2021 – Hydrofarm Holdings Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

9/28/2021 – Hydrofarm Holdings Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Hydrofarm Holdings Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Hydrofarm Holdings Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

9/6/2021 – Hydrofarm Holdings Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

8/17/2021 – Hydrofarm Holdings Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.73. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

