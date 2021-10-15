Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ERH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,496. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

