Wells Fargo & Company Lowers The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $40.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.90% from the company’s current price.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Get The Gap alerts:

GPS opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The Gap has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 352,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.