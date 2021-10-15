WeOwn (CHX) Reaches One Day Volume of $123,975.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $123,975.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00044615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00216608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00094692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

About WeOwn

CHX is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

