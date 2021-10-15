Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).

WTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,347 ($43.73) on Friday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,232.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,225.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.93.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

