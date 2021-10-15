Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$8.50 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

WCP stock opened at C$7.71 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.86.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,488,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,791,589.04. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

