Whiteheart Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $603.34 or 0.00983148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $6,896.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,506.46 or 1.00225384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.15 or 0.06233119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

