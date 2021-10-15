William Monroe Acquires 54,375 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $172,912.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe purchased 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe acquired 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $229.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe acquired 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe acquired 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 196,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers.

