Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $412.24

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.24 ($5.39) and traded as low as GBX 359 ($4.69). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.78), with a volume of 133,891 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIN. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Wincanton from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 383.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 412.24. The company has a market capitalization of £455.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.