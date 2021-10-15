Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Financial Comparison

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windtree Therapeutics and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 AlloVir 0 0 2 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. AlloVir has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 117.13%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and AlloVir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 304.43 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -1.10 AlloVir $170,000.00 8,526.63 -$69.78 million ($2.59) -8.59

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -85.68% -54.89% AlloVir N/A -34.51% -32.51%

Risk and Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AlloVir beats Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

