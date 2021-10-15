WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.33 and last traded at $74.26. 21,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 46,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

