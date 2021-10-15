Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

WTKWY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

WTKWY stock opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

