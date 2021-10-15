Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 47.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Workiva by 20.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 78.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Workiva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Workiva by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $156.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WK shares. Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

