WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Earns “Tender” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their tender rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.81.

Shares of TSE:WIR.U opened at C$21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.95. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$12.35 and a 1-year high of C$21.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

