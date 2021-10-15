Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Up 274.9% in September

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,506,000 shares, a growth of 274.9% from the September 15th total of 1,202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,096.4 days.

Xinyi Glass stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

