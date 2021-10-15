XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,559 shares during the period. XPO Logistics accounts for 1.8% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $61,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. 20,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

