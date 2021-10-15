XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Susquehanna

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $161.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $77.75 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

