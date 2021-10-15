XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Susquehanna

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $161.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.15.
Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $77.75 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
