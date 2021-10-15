YETI Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YETI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for YETI’s FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.16.

Shares of YETI opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90. YETI has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

