Zacks: Analysts Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$4.48 EPS

Analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post ($4.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.03). argenx reported earnings per share of ($3.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($16.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million.
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.74. 120,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,234. argenx has a 1 year low of $244.98 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.21.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
