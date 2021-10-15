Zacks: Analysts Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$4.48 EPS

Analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post ($4.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.03). argenx reported earnings per share of ($3.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($16.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.74. 120,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,234. argenx has a 1 year low of $244.98 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

