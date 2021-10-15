Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the period.

NSIT stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.98. 2,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

