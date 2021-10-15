Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Li Auto.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

LI traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,489,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,053. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

