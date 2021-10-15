Zacks: Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $120.74. 9,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,916 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after buying an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after buying an additional 79,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

