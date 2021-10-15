Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Capital Product Partners posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $159,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.92. 61,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,976. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $245.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.