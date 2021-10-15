Zacks: Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,840,221 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 508,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,820. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

