Zacks: Analysts Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Announce $2.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.42. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.00.

KSU opened at $292.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.46 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

