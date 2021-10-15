Zacks: Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to announce sales of $8.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the lowest is $8.07 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $44.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth about $2,021,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. 803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.51 million, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

