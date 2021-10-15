Zacks: Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.39.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.