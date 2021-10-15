Zacks: Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $680.21 Million

Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $680.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $670.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.00 million. Twilio reported sales of $447.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.65.

TWLO stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.26. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,885,039. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 3.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Twilio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 36.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.