Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $11.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post earnings of $11.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.02 and the lowest is $11.87. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $13.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $52.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.87 to $52.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $40.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $44.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CACC traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $618.43. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $671.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.46. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total value of $4,185,492.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,551 shares of company stock worth $51,952,538. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

